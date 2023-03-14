Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RITM, UNIT, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), where a total volume of 29,108 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 26,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,600 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 4,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

