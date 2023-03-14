Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RITM, UNIT, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), where a total volume of 29,108 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 26,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,600 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 4,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RITM options, UNIT options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BKJ Insider Buying
FRHC shares outstanding history
GIG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.