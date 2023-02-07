Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RITM, LUMN, CEIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), where a total volume of 24,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 20,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 134,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 62,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,836 contracts, representing approximately 383,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
