Markets
RIOT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RIOT, TXRH, CVS

April 18, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 141,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,400 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 3,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 40,534 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, TXRH options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Dividend Stocks
 TCS Videos
 HBMD market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIOT
TXRH
CVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.