Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RIOT, TXRH, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 141,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,400 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 3,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 40,534 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, TXRH options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

