Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RGR, ZI, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), where a total of 425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 76,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) saw options trading volume of 25,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,100 underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 5,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
