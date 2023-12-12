Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REVG, CYTK, PRGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG), where a total of 962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of REVG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 137,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of REVG. Below is a chart showing REVG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 10,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 11,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
