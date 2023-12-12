News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REVG, CYTK, PRGO

December 12, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG), where a total of 962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of REVG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 137,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of REVG. Below is a chart showing REVG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 10,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 11,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REVG options, CYTK options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
