Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RDFN, ASO, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 24,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.2% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 17,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 47,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

