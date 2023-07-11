News & Insights

Markets
RDFN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RDFN, ASO, SNOW

July 11, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 24,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.2% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 17,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 47,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDFN options, ASO options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LIVX shares outstanding history
 XPER market cap history
 VRNT Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDFN
ASO
SNOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.