Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, TSLA, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 41,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 172.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 18,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 157.3 million underlying shares or approximately 165.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 103,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 58,297 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 149.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

