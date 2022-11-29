Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, LVS, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 51,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 17,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 45,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 9,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 9,402 contracts, representing approximately 940,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, LVS options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.