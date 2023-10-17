Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, ZTS, STT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 43,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) options are showing a volume of 6,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 7,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
