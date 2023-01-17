Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, PRFT, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 114,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,300 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) saw options trading volume of 1,275 contracts, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, PRFT options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

