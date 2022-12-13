Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QTRX, ICUI, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX), where a total of 13,149 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 433.3% of QTRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 303,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,300 underlying shares of QTRX. Below is a chart showing QTRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 3,806 contracts, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares or approximately 311% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 197,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 273.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 29,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
