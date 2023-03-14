Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, SAVE, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 31,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 12,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 7,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,300 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, SAVE options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
