Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, WIX, RETA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 64,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 5,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 3,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 3,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
