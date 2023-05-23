News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: POOL, JOE, PTCT

May 23, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 1,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 317,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) options are showing a volume of 587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 3,199 contracts, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

