Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PNR, NXPI, GLW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), where a total of 9,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 995,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,500 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) options are showing a volume of 12,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 20,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
