Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PNC, DPZ, BSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 8,754 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 875,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 1,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,872 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 12,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

