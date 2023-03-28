Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PLAY, LYFT, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 4,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 465,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 91,027 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 5,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,600 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 5,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, LYFT options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

