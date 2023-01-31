Markets
PHM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, TNK, NOG

January 31, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 10,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 2,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) saw options trading volume of 7,781 contracts, representing approximately 778,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PHM options, TNK options, or NOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GR Insider Buying
 HUM shares outstanding history
 Tyson Foods Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHM
TNK
NOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.