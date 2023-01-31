Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, TNK, NOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 10,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 2,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) saw options trading volume of 7,781 contracts, representing approximately 778,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

