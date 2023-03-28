Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, GLPI, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 119,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 58,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) saw options trading volume of 6,579 contracts, representing approximately 657,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54.75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54.75 strike highlighted in orange:
And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 3,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 394,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
