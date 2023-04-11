Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PARA, MCD, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 90,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 30,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,597 contracts, representing approximately 959,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, MCD options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Yield
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MTH
Municipal Bonds ETFs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.