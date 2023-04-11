Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PARA, MCD, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 90,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 30,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,597 contracts, representing approximately 959,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

