Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OXY, AAL, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 102,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 15,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 114,729 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 42,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 13,531 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, AAL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.