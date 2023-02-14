Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, DLB, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL), where a total volume of 4,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 486,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.4% of OMCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of OMCL. Below is a chart showing OMCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) saw options trading volume of 4,629 contracts, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of DLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of DLB. Below is a chart showing DLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 13,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

