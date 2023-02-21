Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, BIG, PLNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 13,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 5,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 4,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, BIG options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ATH Options Chain
ETH Historical Stock Prices
SDIV Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.