Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, BIG, PLNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 13,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 5,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,400 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 4,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

