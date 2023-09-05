Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 487,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 48.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 63.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 21,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 34,622 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 16,187 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BA options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

