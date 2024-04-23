News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, PNC, REGN

April 23, 2024 — 01:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 16,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 21,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, PNC options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

