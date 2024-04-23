Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, PNC, REGN

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 21,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
