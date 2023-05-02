Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NRDS, AAPL, ALLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS), where a total of 4,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 469,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.2% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 525,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 444,570 contracts, representing approximately 44.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 26,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 44,076 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
