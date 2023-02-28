Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NOV, NFE, AHCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), where a total volume of 59,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156% of NOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 29,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NOV. Below is a chart showing NOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 17,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 9,633 contracts, representing approximately 963,300 underlying shares or approximately 120.2% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOV options, NFE options, or AHCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
