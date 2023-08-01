Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKLA, OXY, EGLE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total of 486,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 48.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 93.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 51,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 44,635 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (Symbol: EGLE) options are showing a volume of 868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 86,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of EGLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of EGLE. Below is a chart showing EGLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKLA options, OXY options, or EGLE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

