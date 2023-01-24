Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, DDOG, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 30,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 15,823 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 3,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 10,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, DDOG options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.