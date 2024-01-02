News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, BX, PH

January 02, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 55,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 20,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) options are showing a volume of 2,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

