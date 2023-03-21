Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NET, SPR, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 16,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 6,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 31,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, SPR options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.