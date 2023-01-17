Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NATI, GFF, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI), where a total of 22,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 199.9% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,800 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 9,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 971,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 39,762 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 144.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
