Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTW, BL, PRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW), where a total of 4,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 228.4% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 210,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 5,436 contracts, representing approximately 543,600 underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,800 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) saw options trading volume of 4,184 contracts, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of PRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of PRG. Below is a chart showing PRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTW options, BL options, or PRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

