Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTW, BL, PRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW), where a total of 4,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 228.4% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 210,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 5,436 contracts, representing approximately 543,600 underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,800 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) saw options trading volume of 4,184 contracts, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of PRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of PRG. Below is a chart showing PRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTW options, BL options, or PRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
NEE market cap history
POOL Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.