Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTSI, SMCI, SMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total of 3,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 450,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 26,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 5,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTSI options, SMCI options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
PZI Historical Stock Prices
PNRA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.