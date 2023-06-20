Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTSI, SMCI, SMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total of 3,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 450,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 26,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 5,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

