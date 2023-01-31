Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTSI, OSTK, HLIT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total volume of 1,797 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 6,016 contracts, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) options are showing a volume of 4,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

