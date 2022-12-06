Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 65,524 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 5,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,900 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 32,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, PARA options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
