Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, DICE, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 32,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 426.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 761,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) saw options trading volume of 8,295 contracts, representing approximately 829,500 underlying shares or approximately 204.7% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 3,650 contracts, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares or approximately 133.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, DICE options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

