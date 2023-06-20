Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, DICE, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 32,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 426.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 761,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) saw options trading volume of 8,295 contracts, representing approximately 829,500 underlying shares or approximately 204.7% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 3,650 contracts, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares or approximately 133.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, DICE options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AMR Dividend Growth Rate
Funds Holding MEDP
HCCO market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.