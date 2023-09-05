Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, META, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 270,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 19,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 169,320 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 15,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 12,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.