Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, CARG, HZNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 30,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) saw options trading volume of 8,324 contracts, representing approximately 832,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 16,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 14,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
