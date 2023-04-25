Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, AMZN, OTIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 18,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 260,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 16,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) saw options trading volume of 7,666 contracts, representing approximately 766,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AMZN options, or OTIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.