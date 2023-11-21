News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, MDT, MA

November 21, 2023 — 02:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 35,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 22,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 35,523 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 12,928 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
