Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, MDT, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 35,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 22,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 35,523 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 12,928 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
