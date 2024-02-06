Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 338,639 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 14,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 67,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 3,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 17,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

