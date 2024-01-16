Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MED, GXO, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 2,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 6,740 contracts, representing approximately 674,000 underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MED options, GXO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

