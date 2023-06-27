Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDGL, META, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 4,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 333,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 317,087 contracts, representing approximately 31.7 million underlying shares or approximately 132.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 22,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 722,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 48,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

