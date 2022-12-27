Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, WE, VRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 12,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

WeWork Inc (Symbol: WE) saw options trading volume of 23,708 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of WE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WE. Below is a chart showing WE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 9,894 contracts, representing approximately 989,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,600 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, WE options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

