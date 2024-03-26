Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, SNX, LRCX

TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) options are showing a volume of 3,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of SNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of SNX. Below is a chart showing SNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 6,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, SNX options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Income Calendar
Institutional Holders of LVWR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STBL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.