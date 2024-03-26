Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, SNX, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 10,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) options are showing a volume of 3,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of SNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of SNX. Below is a chart showing SNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 6,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, SNX options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.