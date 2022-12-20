Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MAXR, HOG, GRWG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total volume of 10,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,600 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 6,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 14,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAXR options, HOG options, or GRWG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.