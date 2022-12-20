Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MAXR, HOG, GRWG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total volume of 10,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,600 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 6,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 14,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAXR options, HOG options, or GRWG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LRE
AREX shares outstanding history
Funds Holding NOVS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.