Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MAR, AXP, MS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 22,809 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 21,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 50,257 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

