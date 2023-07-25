Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, DOW, LW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 30,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 23,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 25,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 6,079 contracts, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares or approximately 61% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

