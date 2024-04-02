Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, VFC, XOM

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 77,842 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 96.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 14,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 150,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, VFC options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
