Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, VFC, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 26,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 77,842 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 96.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 14,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 150,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, VFC options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.